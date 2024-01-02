Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,226,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,863,000 after acquiring an additional 632,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,077,049,000 after purchasing an additional 528,586 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $1,338,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,495,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,308.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,841 shares of company stock valued at $14,782,357. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $783.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $407.27 and a 1 year high of $801.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $702.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

