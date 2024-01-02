Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.38 and last traded at $19.39. 856,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 891,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.05.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 120.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $230.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 20,838 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 9.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

