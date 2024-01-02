Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 530,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Limoneira from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Limoneira Stock Up 0.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 893,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 725,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 99,641 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 15,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $372.21 million, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.59. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $21.62.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $41.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.83%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Featured Articles

