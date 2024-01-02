Lisk (LSK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $386.79 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 20.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $230.67 million and approximately $386.79 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00003574 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded 43.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002360 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001865 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002169 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

