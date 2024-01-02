Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0052 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $375.98 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 795,900,684 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 795,888,934.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00512699 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $372.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
