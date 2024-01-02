Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $3.07

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $2.97. Lufax shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 314,480 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

Lufax Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Lufax had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 275.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,442.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 17.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

