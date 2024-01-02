LUXO Price Tops $0.0489 on Exchanges (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, LUXO has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. LUXO has a total market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $1,015.46 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.

LUXO Profile

LUXO was first traded on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official website is www.luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project’s mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.

LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Luxochain%5FChannel)[Medium](https://medium.com/@luxochain)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484855/luxo-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LUXO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

