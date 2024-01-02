Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) Insider Sells A$23,537.70 in Stock

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG – Get Free Report) insider John Eales sold 235,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07), for a total value of A$23,537.70 ($16,012.04).

Magellan Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

About Magellan Financial Group

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

