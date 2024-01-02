MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,372,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 2,777,258 shares.The stock last traded at $3.95 and had previously closed at $3.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush began coverage on MannKind in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,349,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,874.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in MannKind by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 20,956 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 28.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 29,629 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the third quarter valued at about $673,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MannKind by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 198,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

