Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

MARPS opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $8.87.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 110.19% and a net margin of 79.84%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.11%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.