Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Holdings Raised by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials makes up approximately 2.6% of Robbins Farley’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,532,000 after purchasing an additional 58,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after purchasing an additional 70,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $498.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $500.91.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

