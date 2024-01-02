Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 367 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,813,550,000 after buying an additional 1,019,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after buying an additional 254,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Progressive by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after acquiring an additional 560,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $159.28 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $165.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Progressive

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.