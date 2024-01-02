Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 4,184 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,670 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

NYSE BNS opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $55.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.28.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.7773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

