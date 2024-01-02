Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $78.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $93.45. The stock has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

