Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 72,026 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned approximately 0.06% of Antero Midstream worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 157.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.26. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.23 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 123.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

