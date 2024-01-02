Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $7.40 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $811.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $723.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $699.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

