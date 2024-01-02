Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Valero Energy by 96.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $108,341,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $121,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. Mizuho dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

