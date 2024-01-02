Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 2,877 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,338,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,481,000 after purchasing an additional 336,042 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,836,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after buying an additional 367,900 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 18,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,572,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.82. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $53.21.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.5637 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

