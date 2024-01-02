Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,031 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 38.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.25. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3619 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

