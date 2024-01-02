Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Masonite International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Masonite International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.50.

Masonite International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DOOR opened at $84.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $76.87 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Masonite International will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 600 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

