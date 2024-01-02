Mayar Capital Ltd. Trims Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Mayar Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,206 shares during the quarter. Dropbox accounts for about 4.3% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,297,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,973,000 after buying an additional 651,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 378.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,468,000 after buying an additional 4,005,004 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 10.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,013,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,715,000 after acquiring an additional 490,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,050,000 after acquiring an additional 257,648 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DBX stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,328. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $83,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 492,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,763,365.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $83,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,763,365.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,080 shares of company stock worth $660,015 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

