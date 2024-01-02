Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Acquires 32,301 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.96.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.