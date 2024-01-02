Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Acquires 510 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

BATS SMMD opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.57. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

