Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys 5,372 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,312 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 412.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,887,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,879,000 after buying an additional 2,324,459 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 391.9% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,161,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,793,000 after buying an additional 1,722,424 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 392.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 877,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,930,000 after buying an additional 699,459 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 413.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 562,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after buying an additional 452,641 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

PRF opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $35.35.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.