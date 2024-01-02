Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 434.4% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $87.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.95.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

