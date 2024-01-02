Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.0% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $147.14 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.29.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

