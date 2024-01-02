Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $347,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $37.74. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

