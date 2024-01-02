Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $974,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $43.36 and a 12 month high of $54.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

