Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:EZU opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.53. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

