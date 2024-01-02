McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.9% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $296.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.62 and a 200-day moving average of $280.14. The firm has a market cap of $215.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

