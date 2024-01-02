Mechanics Financial Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 1.5% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,330. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

