MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $631.62

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $631.62, but opened at $692.49. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $713.75, with a volume of 701,688 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.75.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Stock Up 12.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.72. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 489.63 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total transaction of $116,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total transaction of $250,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,898.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total value of $116,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,447,834. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 26.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,679,000 after buying an additional 31,090 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.4% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 45,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 19.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.