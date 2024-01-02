Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 216 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $350.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.97 and a 200 day moving average of $318.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $355.38.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

