Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 803 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,158 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 28,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,088,000 after buying an additional 465,229 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 440,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,773,000 after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $242,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.30.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.77.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

