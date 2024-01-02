Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 121 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Waters in the second quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 11,000.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.78.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $329.23 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $350.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.93. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile



Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

