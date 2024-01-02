Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 480 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of JEPI opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $55.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

