Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

