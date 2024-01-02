Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.23 Million Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $129.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.61. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $131.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.79 and its 200 day moving average is $103.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.33%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,695.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

