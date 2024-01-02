Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 97,651.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,814,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,188,000 after buying an additional 458,345,187 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,286 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,852,000 after purchasing an additional 664,608 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,010.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 444,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 404,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

