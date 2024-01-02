Mission Wealth Management LP Has $79.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 374,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $79,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $237.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.93 and a 12-month high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

