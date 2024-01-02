Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $232.97 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.69.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

