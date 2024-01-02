Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 226 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,552,417,000 after buying an additional 69,188,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,813,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after buying an additional 171,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.0 %

DECK opened at $668.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $646.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $570.14. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $382.56 and a 52 week high of $723.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.