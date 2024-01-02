Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 2,431 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $90.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average of $87.08. The company has a market cap of $165.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

