Monte Financial Group LLC Has $4.88 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for about 2.5% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,118,000 after purchasing an additional 696,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

NYSE RTX traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $85.89. 1,919,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,043,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day moving average is $83.69. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

