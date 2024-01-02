Monte Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Monte Financial Group LLC cut its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises 2.4% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $785,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,901,625. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.21. The stock had a trading volume of 198,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,414. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.80.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.79%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

