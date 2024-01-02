Monte Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,433 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,544 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 2.3% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Target by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Target by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,227. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.88.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

