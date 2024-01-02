Monte Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,387,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MTB traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.40. The company had a trading volume of 260,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,754. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $161.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

