Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 141 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Monte Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $161.83. The stock had a trading volume of 902,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,114. The stock has a market cap of $147.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $166.34.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Get Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.