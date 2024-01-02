Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 474 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Monte Financial Group LLC cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.95. 2,295,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,884,010. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

