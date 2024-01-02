Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 620 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Monte Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,248,000 after buying an additional 26,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,339,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,747,000 after buying an additional 32,418 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 420,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,149,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.29. 550,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,247. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $78.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

